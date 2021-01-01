From anna by anuschka
Anna by Anuschka Triple Compartment Satchel, Yellowstone Park
HAND-PAINTED PREMIUM HANDBAG: Art-inspired handbags for women; this premium leather hobo bag gets softer and more supple with use; all around zip entry, zippered partition and cell pocket keeps contents securely in place GENUINE LEATHER: Pliant and organic 100% cowhide full-grain leather fully absorbs paint for exquisite design making; our skilled artisans have only the best materials to work with to create stunning works of art BEAUTIFUL VIBRANT DESIGNS: Each handbag is a little piece of art hand painted by talented artisans; inspired by nature and vintage art themes, these premium leather hand bags make a perfect gift VERSATILE DOUBLE HANDLE: Hand carry or place over a shoulder to free up hands for other activities; versatile and strong leather strap with 14 inch drop FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Inside zippered partition, wall pocket, cell and multipurpose pocket; 10. 5 x 9. 75 x 3 inches (25. 4 x 24. 8 x 7. 6 cm) strap type: Adjustable