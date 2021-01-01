Fabbian Tripla F41 Wall Sconce - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light - F41D01 A 76

Be inspired by shape and form when you install the Tripla F41 Wall Sconce by Fabbian. Designed to complement the other fixtures in the same collection, this handsome light is ideal for lighting up a dark hallway or providing supplemental light in the bathroom. Its triangular shape gives it a geometrically inspired yet artful look and LED functionality ensures brilliant light goes right where you need it most. Designed by D. Busato & G. Ciccarese. Shape: Triangular. Color: Clear. Additional Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze