Tripla 6 Light LED Ceiling Wall Pendant System by Fabbian - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (F41G03 A 21)
The Tripla 6 Light LED Ceiling Wall Suspension System features a stunning compilation of basic triangles, suspended from a single round canopy. The exquisite design produces a versatile and modular light for different applications and settings. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the Tripla is ideal for modern living and dining rooms, lobbies, reception areas, and other hospitality spaces. The Tripla 5 provides direct, diffused and decorative illumination, ideal for the dining table lighting. One of the main Italian manufacturers of modern lighting, Fabbian was established in 1961 and specializes in high-end fixtures. Innovation is a matter of course for Fabbian, and their fine-tuned designs emphasize quality, humor and tradition. Design excellence has garnered the company international recognition, including an International Forum Design Award in 2014 for the Cloudy collection of LED pendants and flushmounts. Shape: Triangular. Color: Clear. Finish: Anthracite