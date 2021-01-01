From noble house
Noble House Trion Upholstered Swivel Office Chair, Cognac Brown and Walnut
Whether you are working or in need of support while you relax at home, the right seating can go a long way. With smooth upholstery and a stunning chrome-finished base, our curvaceous office chair brings any space a handsome mid-century modern atmosphere. This is finished with excellent functionality including a lift mechanism for adjustability and swivel moment, and rolling casters for easy mobility. Refined with a beautiful bentwood frame, our chair will effortlessly polish your office space with stunning sophistication whether you are at home or at work.MID-CENTURY MODERN DESIGN: Blending together smooth upholstery with a stunning bentwood frame, our office chair offers a mid-century look to your office space. With its clean lines and understated look, this chair uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design.BENTWOOD DESIGN: Featuring a polished frame of eucalyptus and beech wood, this office chair offers a gracefully curved shape to enhance your home decor. This piece uses a bentwood technique to precisely shape this into an elegant masterpiece.ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH SWIVEL: Our office chair uses a gas lift mechanism that allows you to customize the height to your liking. Also featuring a swivel function, this makes it easy for you to get in and out of your seat.ROLLING CASTERS: This office chair uses a chrome-finished base that provides incredible durability, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. The bottom of this chair is finished with rolling casters for convenient mobility.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This office chair is 23.00” W x 23.00” D x 29.25-33.75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.