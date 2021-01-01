Noble House Trion Upholstered Swivel Office Chair, Cognac Brown and Walnut

Whether you are working or in need of support while you relax at home, the right seating can go a long way. With smooth upholstery and a stunning chrome-finished base, our curvaceous office chair brings any space a handsome mid-century modern atmosphere. This is finished with excellent functionality including a lift mechanism for adjustability and swivel moment, and rolling casters for easy mobility. Refined with a beautiful bentwood frame, our chair will effortlessly polish your office space with stunning sophistication whether you are at home or at work.MID-CENTURY MODERN DESIGN: Blending together smooth upholstery with a stunning bentwood frame, our office chair offers a mid-century look to your office space. With its clean lines and understated look, this chair uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design.BENTWOOD DESIGN: Featuring a polished frame of eucalyptus and beech wood, this office chair offers a gracefully curved shape to enhance your home decor. This piece uses a bentwood technique to precisely shape this into an elegant masterpiece.ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH SWIVEL: Our office chair uses a gas lift mechanism that allows you to customize the height to your liking. Also featuring a swivel function, this makes it easy for you to get in and out of your seat.ROLLING CASTERS: This office chair uses a chrome-finished base that provides incredible durability, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. The bottom of this chair is finished with rolling casters for convenient mobility.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This office chair is 23.00” W x 23.00” D x 29.25-33.75” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.