Mainstays Trion Striped Indoor Living Room Accent Rug, Black and Grey, 2' 6" x 3' 10"

Versatile neutral shades of gray and black create a polished symmetrical striped style with Mohawk Home's Trion Accent Rug, size 2 ft. 6 in. x 3 ft. 10 in. Durably tufted with fade and moisture resistant olefin yarn. Highly resistant to crushing, matting and every day wear-and-tear, you can expect it to stay newer looking longer. Sumptuously soft to the touch, this rug also offers a superior stain resistance and vivid color clarity, all at an affordable price. Clean up is a breeze so you can live worry free; simply spot clean or machine wash in commercial front load washer.