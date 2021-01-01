Trinsic LED Vanity Light by Kichler - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (45658MBKLED)

Advertisement
With a polished chrome finish creating an attractive sheen for the X-shaped frame, the Trinsic LED Vanity Light by Kichler makes the perfect addition to a bathroom designed with contemporary flair. The 22-inch LED light sends out a wide glow that covers larger bathrooms with ease. Satin etched white glass secured by the crisscross frame diffuses some of the bright LED light to produce a light hue above the vanity. The vanity light works well in an area away from the bathroom that is used for adding makeup or putting on a suit. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Color: Matte. Finish: Matte Black