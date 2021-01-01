From reike nen
Reike Nen Trim Boots in Tan. - size 39 (also in 37) Reike Nen Trim Boots in Tan. - size 39 (also in 37) Cow leather upper with latex sole. Made in Korea. Exposed back zipper closure. Square toe. Covered heel. Approx 75mm/ 3 inch heelApprox 165mm/ 6.5 inch shaft. RNEN-WZ50. RL4-SH008. Birthed in Seoul, Reike Nen produces a blend of shoes & accessories since 2010. Deriving from the designer Yoon Hongmi's name, Reike Nen represents fluidity, where all are accepted independent of nationality, sex, and age. Every season is reinvigorated by a touch of new expressions while staying true to the classic and timeless. Hongmi's inspiration stems from novels, films, vintage, traditional craft, and unprocessed natural materials. The juxtaposition of regular and irregular, flexible and inflexible, raw and processed are reflected in the works of each season, and therein lies the motto of Reike Nen, 'Contemporary Refinement'.