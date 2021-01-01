From tignanello
Trigg Hanging Planter Vase amp Geometric Wall Decor Container Great For Succulent Plants Air Plant Mini Cactus Faux Plants and More White CeramicBrass
Advertisement
ATTRACTIVE GEOMETRIC DESIGN: Designed by Moe Takemura for, Trigg is the original geometric vessel with a simple, elegant design that adds a contemporary decorative touch to any indoor space MODERN INDOOR PLANTER: Trigg is the perfect way to add some color and liven up your living space with indoor plants such as small succulents, air plants, mini cactus, faux succulents, faux sedums or other small plants or flowers VERSATILE OPTIONS FOR WALL OR TABLETOP: Trigg is available as wall dcor or desk dcor, comes complete with easy to follow instructions, and can be used to hold everything from greenery to office supplies SATISFACTION GUARANTEED OR YOUR MONEY BACK: is committed to the highest levels of quality and excellence and stand behind every product we make We know youre going to love your purchase but if youre not completely thrilled for any reason (or even no reason at all), simply contact us within 30 days of receiving your order and well happily resolve the