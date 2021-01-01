Trigeminal Neuralgia Warrior Are Magical Unicorn Premium T-Shirt

Click on brand for more family matching designs. October is Facial Pain Awareness Month. Wear Teal Ribbon for Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day. Support every person in their fight against Trigeminal Neuralgia. Perfect for Trigeminal Neuralgia warriors. Perfect for a Trigeminal Neuralgia survivor, Trigeminal Neuralgia fighter, TGN Warrior & Trigeminal Neuralgia warrior. Wear it proudly for support of those with facial pain syndromes caused by nerve dysfunction. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.