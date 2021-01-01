Cloud Star Tricky Trainers Chewy Liver Flavor Grain-Free Dog Treats, 12-oz bag

Your dog will be eager to learn new tricks when served the Cloud Star Tricky Trainers Chewy Grain Free Liver Flavor Dog Treats. Whether you’re teaching an old dog new tricks, or you’re showing your puppy the basics, your pooch will flip for the mouth-watering taste. Scrumptious and wholesome, these treats are made with a home-style recipe that is full of only the most delicious and nutritious ingredients—which doesn’t leave any room for stuff like grain, wheat and soy. They’re perfect for showing him a job well done, so you can probably expect some showing off!