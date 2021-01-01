TRICK or TRADE Stock Trading Pun Treat Crew HODL Trader Team T-Shirt

Funny Halloween humor design perfect for scary financial planner, spooky fund manager, investing freak, horror stockfather, monster crypto investor or freaky day trader of the stock market Great design for analysts or finance specialists in swing, commodities, futures, crude, investment, cryptocurrency, real estate, bitcoin, or fundamentals so you can trade your plan not your emotions. Is it monday yet because I want to haunt and buy the dip Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem