From philip kingsley
Tricho Pro Daily Protein Spray
Tricho Pro Daily Protein Spray is an innovative treatment that plumps the appearance of each strand to provide instantly fuller and thicker-looking hair. Ideal for fine and thinning hair, our spray also helps to reduce breakage when combing. Enriched with stimulating Green Tea Leaf extract and strengthening Quinoa Seed and Elastin, Tricho Pro delivers shine, elasticity and fullness. Part of the Trichotherapy Range it is a thickening primer for fine or thinning hair. Tricho Pro Daily Protein Spray is an innovative treatment that plumps the appearance of each strand to provide instantly fuller and thicker-looking hair. Shop Philip Kingsley Tricho Pro Daily Protein Spray at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.