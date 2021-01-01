Triceratops - Bones Up Dinosaur Modeling Kit

Advertisement
Your child has the power to bring dinosaurs out of extinction. Don?t believe us? Just get them this kit. The brain-boosting set has all of the materials they?ll need to create a T. rex, stegosaurus, or triceratops from the bones up: numbered wooden pieces to form the skeleton, and modeling clay to sculpt over it to bring it to life. They'll just need a bit of imagination and soon enough, they'll have their very own prehistoric pal, plus a colorful fact card about it. If they pursue a career in paleontology down the line, we can't be held accountable. Made in China.