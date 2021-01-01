From modway
Tribute Multicolor Diantha Distressed Vintage Floral Persian Medallion 8x10 Area Rug R-1190B-810
Distressed Vintage Floral Persian Medallion Area RugTight Low Pile WeaveProtect Floors From Foot Traffic / FurnitureGripping Rubber Underside45% Frise Polypropylene and 55% PolyesterStain Resistant / Easy to CleanHigh-Density / Machine-Woven.Make a sophisticated statement with the Cyrene Distressed Vintage Floral Persian Medallion Area Rug from the Tribute Collection. Patterned with an elegant Persian medallion design, Cyrene is a durable machine-woven frise polypropylene and polyester rug. Complete with a gripping rubber bottom, Cyrene enhances traditional and contemporary modern decors while outlasting everyday use. Featuring a distressed vintage floral design with a low pile weave, the area rug is a perfect addition to the living room, bedroom, entryway, kitchen, dining room, or family room. Cyrene is a pet and family-friendly stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with diluted soap or detergent as needed. Create a comfortable play area for kids and pets while protecting your floor from spills and heavy furniture with this carefree decor update for high traffic areas of your home. Set Includes: One - Tribute Diantha Distressed Vintage Floral Persian Medallion 8x10 Area Rug