Tribesigns 5 Tier Corner Shelf, Corner Bookshelf Small Bookcase Corner Storage Rack Plant Stand For Living Room, Home Office, Kitchen, Small Space (Bl

Multifunctional Corner Storage Shelf: This narrow shelving unit fits great in any corner of living room, bedroom, home office, kitchen, hallway, balcony, bathroom etc., works well as corer shelf, small bookshelf, display shelf, plant stand, flower rack for limited spaceLarge Storage Capacity Yet Space Saving: 5-Tier shelves design makes full use of any limited space or odd corner to provide additional storage space for small items or knickknacksSolid Construction, Large Weight Capacity: The corner stand made of thick board & sturdy metal frame that ensures stability and durability. X braces in the back prevent things from falling down. The corner unit is sturdy enough to hold heavy duty goods like kitchenware, small aquariumRound Edge & Freestanding Design: Smooth round edge protects you and your family from getting scratched. 90° right angle in the rear gives it the ability to stand freely or sit flush against a wall perfectlyEasy Assembly, Buy with Confidence: Assembly only takes about 30 minutes or less, hardware, tools and instructions are included (We provide 18 months quality assurance and friendly customer service for our products)