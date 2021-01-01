From tossb
Tribes LED Linear Suspension Light by tossB - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (T98H1DZL+T98P3.5DZL)
The Tribes LED Linear Suspension Light from tossB brings a clean and even layer of light to the home while presenting in the space with a graceful, minimalist motif. Designed by David Abad, this piece was inspired by the Calumet, sacred pipes used by Native Americans. A pair of thin metal bars drop down from the ceiling, each one intersecting with a matching horizontal rod that holds the light fixtures. A set of smooth globes that each contain integrated LEDs rest throughout the piece. The light from the LEDs emits as a pure and fulfilling glow, adding depth and ambiance to the atmosphere of the space. A world-renowned lighting brand, tossB has earned a reputation for offering premium quality lighting for a variety of applications. with a plethora of designs ideal for both residential and commercial interiors, tossBs offerings range from contemporary pendants to floor lamps. Notable tossB by Luminart fixtures include the Mobi hanging lamp, which features LED discs attached to rotating arms and dimmable illumination, as well as its Tribes collection of hanging fixtures and wall lamps available in metallic and neutral finishes combined with minimalist profiles. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Black