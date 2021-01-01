Kuzco Lighting Tribeca LED Bath Bar - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Sometimes the smallest things can make all the difference. That is the case with the Tribeca LED Bath Bar from Kuzco Lighting, which uses 2 polished hexagonal metal accents to reiterate and highlight the overall multifaceted design of the piece. The tubular structure is framed by a sharp rectangular chrome mount, which helps make for neat reflections. The state-of-the-art LEDs in the white opal glass shade produce a nice enveloping light. The piece works perfectly in a light modern bathroom over a variety of large mirrors. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome