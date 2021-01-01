From home dynamix
Home Dynamix Tribeca Amelia Beige Indoor Geometric Area Rug in Off-White | 3NS-HD5282-999
Decorate your living space with the chic, modern designs of the Tribeca Amelia area rug collection by Home Dynamix. Featuring a stylish floral pattern with striking colors and luxe texture, these area rugs are ideal for updating any modern space. With mid-century modern and contemporary design influences, these rugs all feature eye-catching designs that are sure to wow your guests. Designed with an upscale blend of fashion and function, these area rugs will elevate your home’s dé£¯r while bringing a warm and welcoming feel to every room with their soft texture under foot. Unique elements in each rug will complement your modern furniture and contemporary pieces of art for a cohesive design to your space you'll love. Made of soft, 100% heat-set polypropylene yarns, these durable and stylish area rugs make for a fashionable and long-lasting addition to your home. Place the Tribeca Amelia area rugs in your bedroom, living room, dining room, guest room, or home office. These easy to maintain area rugs are stain and fade resistant, making them perfect for indoor use and use in high-traffic areas. To clean your rug, simply vacuum, shake, or spot clean as needed. Home Dynamix Tribeca Amelia Beige Indoor Geometric Area Rug in Off-White | 3NS-HD5282-999