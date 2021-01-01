From traditions
Red Traditions Tribal (6'x6') Octagon Rug
The Persian Tufted Collection is hand tufted in centuries old traditional designs using blended New Zealand wool Each rug is hand made by talented artisans of Northern India and will show beautifully for years The intriguing design of the Tribal was inspired by ancient nomadic tribal motifs, and each has a distinctive antique look Showcasing a red background, the Tribal has a beige border and intriguing highlights in shades of black, tan, and blue Made from 100% natural fibers