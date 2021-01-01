LR Home Triad Natural Fiber Hand Woven Geometric Area Rug, 9 ft. x 12 ft., Tan / Black

LR Home Natural Fiber Hand Woven Geometric Triad Area Rug, 9 Ft. x 12 Ft., Tan / Black :: With woven detailing, this piece has been hand-crafted for the stylish home or office space desiring a classic natural feel. This jute area rug features a natural tone with delicate black woven features to highlight the craftsmanship behind this detailing. Whether it's in the kitchen, dining area, foyer, or even office space, this piece is sure to provide a pleasant natural tone and great energy to the room. Handwoven in India, the Natural Fiber collection has been handcrafted for your greatest satisfaction.