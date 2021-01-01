ESPA TriActive Resilience ProBiome Eye Treatment 15 ml.

Advertisement
Strengthen skin's resilience to modern lifestyle stressors and help defend against premature aging with Tri-Active ™ Resilience Pro-Biome Eye Treatment. Clinically proven to fight visible signs of lifestyle skin aging around the delicate eye area, this cream reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness and smooths fine lines.Key Ingredients:Hyaluronic Acid: gently hydrates and nourishes the delicate eye areaA Blend of Pre and Pro Biotics: work to nuture and strengthen the skin's microbiom to fight premature agingBio-Retinol: a naturally derived BHA that delivers powerful anti-aging properties to help rejuvenate and restore skin's appearance and firmness Microalgae: moisturizes to visibly plump and soften skinTuberose Plant Cell Complex: revitializes and re-energizes the eye areaKey Benefits:Defend the delicate eye area from daily lifestyle aggressors that induce premature agingMinimizes dark circles, fine lines and puffiness