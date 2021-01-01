Quoizel TRG338 Trilogy 3 Light 38" Wide Linear Chandelier with Clear Seedy Glass Shade Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Quoizel TRG338 Trilogy 3 Light 38" Wide Linear Chandelier with Clear Seedy Glass Shade FeaturesComes with clear seedy glass shadeChain suspended fixtureRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited warranty.DimensionsHeight: 21-9/16"Width: 38"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsChain Length: 48"Cord Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Old Bronze