Treutlen Royal Club Geometric Handmade Flatweave Cotton Burgundy Area Rug

Incorporate understated sophistication to your tile or hardwood floors with this Area Rug. Expertly hand-woven from premium, thick cotton, this rug creates a wonderful casual feel among your modern, rustic, eclectic, bohemian, or transitional décor. The flat weave construction displays the texture and natural feel of this lovely patterned rug. Available in your choice of a deep Burgundy or Navy Blue and featuring a screen-printed, southwestern-inspired geometric pattern, this beautiful piece will attract attention as it adorns your floors. The delicate diamonds scattered throughout this design are surrounded by a thick matching border of bold checkers and zig-zags that creates a look you’re sure to love. The festive pattern, inviting colors, and durable-yet-soft craftsmanship of this rug allows you to enjoy it all year round. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'