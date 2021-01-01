From hubbardton forge
Tress LED Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (205437-1031)
Advertisement
The Tress LED Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a visually striking piece with three intertwining decorative metal bands. The dimmable, LED light source is placed within the top enclosure of this rectangular metal fixture which provides downlight that gently illuminates the metal bands. When illuminated, the LED light also shines onto the wall behind it with a beautiful interplay of light and shadow. A great decorative and functional piece for modern living rooms and hallways. Direct wire wall sconce. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Matte. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting