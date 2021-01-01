Tress Grande Pendant Lamp by Foscarini - Color: White (182007/10-10U)

Advertisement
The Tress Grande Suspension Lamp from Foscarini is a web of threads and resin that acts as the decor, structure and diffuser all at the same time. Available in five colors: black, white, crimson, grey, and indigo. Tress is made of composite material on a lacquered fiberglass base.Tress Grande Suspension provides ambient and decorative illumination ideal for modern living rooms and dining rooms. The Italian-based brand has been in the business of glass-blown lighting since its beginnings in Murano in 1981. Passion, creativity and technical innovation are fundamentals of the Foscarini brand. From its traditional beginnings, Foscarini has expanded its modern designs to use a broad range of materials in the design of its contemporary indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Drum. Color: White.