Trespass Marmor Queen Upholstered All-In-One Platform Bed

Shaped profile headboardFabric Content: 100% PolyesterMaterial: Wood, Foam & PolyesterMarmor FinishLinen-like marmor upholstery coverLow profile footboard stylingHinged side railAdjustable headboard heightThree wooden slats with four legs for supportBrushed nickel nail head borderButton tufted with diamond shaped stitch pattern.This complete upholstered bed ships in one box thanks to innovative hinged side rails. Its softly shaped headboard is an updated classic with diamond pattern button tufting and brushed nickel nail head trim. The upholstered side rails, and low profile footboard sit on tapered feet.