TRESemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer for Hair Heat Protection Expert Selection Leave-In - 2pk/8 fl oz each
Most of us are guilty of going straight for our heat styling tools, but eventually that heat causes split-ends and dry hair. Before you heat style, you need a hair protectant spray to prep and protect your locks. Use TRESemmé Thermal Creations heat protectant spray for a finished look that’s shiny and enviably soft. Would you ever grab a hot pan without oven mitts? No. And when heat appliances like flat irons and curling irons can reach up to 450°F, you should never use them on your hair without a heat protection spray for hair either. Our TRESemmé Thermal Recovery System, is a hair care collection infused with a moisture-locking vitamin complex and heat-activated formula designed to enhance hair's flexibility to re-form and hold its shape without getting damaged. It’s a perfect hair protection from heat for those of us who love to style but need to restore vibrancy and shine to dried-out, damaged hair. HOW TO USE Step 1: Prep your hair with TRESemmé Thermal Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner. Step 2: Spray hair heat protector liberally 6-8 inches away, from mid-shaft to ends on both damp hair before you blow-dry and on dry hair before curling or flat ironing. Step 3: Style your hair as usual and finish off with TRESemmé Extra Hold hair spray. TRESemmé Thermal Creations Protective Spray Heat Tamer heat protection spray is heat-activated to guard against harsh styling damage, leaving hair shiny and enviably soft. Size: 8 fl oz/2pk.