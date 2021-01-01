TRESemmé Conditioner Scalp Detox 20 oz

Hyaluronic Hydra Calm™Pro CollectionExperience the Most Advanced Collection by TRESemmé®System designed to purify hair and scalp from build-up and excess oils, cools and rebalances for your ultimate hair foundation.TRESemmé Scalp Detox Conditioner is a conditioner for dry hair and scalps to help soothe and purify the hair and scalp by removing excess oils and rebalancing hair for weightless moisture and body. The rich, creamy lather of the cooling shampoo creates micelles around dirt, oil and product build-up on the hair and scalp. When rinsed, the micelles will carry it all away for a gentle detox. The conditioner gently rebalances the hair for a sublime hair foundation. To use, apply to wet hair. For best results, apply a generous amount of the Scalp Detox Shampoo to beforehand. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with TRESemmé Scalp Detox Conditioner. From our origins in salons, we have always been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon, without spending a fortune. TRESemmé is dedicated to creating hair care and styling products that are salon quality without the salon price. Great for all hair types, just shampoo in the shower and your hair will feel nourished and ready so that you can take on the day and night with confidence. The TRESemmé mission is to create a disruptive path forward so women can lead the way in life and style. Learn more at tresemme.com/purpose.Used by Professionals