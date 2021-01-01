Trescott Outdoor Wall Light by The Great Outdoors - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (72471-66)

A modern, well-lit landscape design is complete with a Trescott Outdoor Wall Light by The Great Outdoors: Minka-Lavery. Boasting an updated lantern silhouette with open sides, a classic metal finish and a tubular shade of clear glass, it's a light fixture that instantly updates residences or commercial properties. This stylish exterior sconce has a single bulb socket to provide a layer of safe lighting for entryways, garages, decks and patios. The Great Outdoors by Minka Lavery is a comprehensive offering of the most decorative outdoor lighting available today. The collection of product continues to grow, while offering additional styles and finishes. Each lighting product from The Great Outdoors exhibits the same flair for design, quality and craftsmanship known to expect from Minka Lavery. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black