From nanimarquina
Tres Texture Outdoor Rug by Nanimarquina - Color: Black (01TRETEXOUN05)
The Tres Texture Outdoor Rug by Nanimarquina brings the essence of traditional craftsmanship to modern spaces. The composition of this rug strikes a soothing balance between intricacy and simplicity as the fabric enhances the ambiance of the surrounding space. A collaboration between Elisa PadrÃ³n and Nani Marquina, this Indian flat-weave Dhurrie style rug is made from durable PET fibers to suit todays modern needs while respecting the ancient art of weaving. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.