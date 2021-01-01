The Trenza collection features compelling globally inspired designs brimming with elegance and grace! The perfect addition for any home, these pieces will add eclectic charm to any room! The hand woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and the fun pattern and corner tassels will provide charm to your decor space. Made with cotton and chenille-cotton in India. Spot clean only, line dry. Surya Trenza 22-in x 22-in Dark Red 95% Cotton, 5% Chenille-cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow | TZ003-2222D