Kuzco Lighting Trenton Outdoor LED Flushmount Light - Color: Black

Simultaneously easygoing and subtly powerful. The Trenton Flushmount by Kuzco Lighting is a flushmount for all occasions, with its weatherproof construction making it suitable for your preferred outdoor space. Its simple aesthetic allows it to fit in anywhere, with a cylindrical shape, monochromatic frame and Glass diffuser at the bottom of the fixture. Its LED light is long lasting for prime energy efficiency and can be dimmed with the help of a separately sold ELV or TRIAC dimmer. Shape: Drum. Finish: Black