Trendy Peace Love Brittany Designs Co. Cute Peace Love Dog Brittany Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect Outfit for Brittany fans, a trendy peace love Brittany design for your next round with the dog. For all they love Brittany Spaniel, Brittany Wiegref, Epagneul Breton or the French Brittany. Cute Trendy Dog lover Outfit for women and men, boys and girls. A Brittany design for peace movement supporter, pacifist, bowling lovers, and bowling fans. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only