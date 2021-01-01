From merrell
Merrell Tremblant Wedge Bluff Waterproof
Always step out for your day in total confidence and style with the Merrell Tremblant Wedge Bluff Waterproof bootie. Soft leather upper. Wedge bootie with an inside zip closure for easy on and off. Breathable mesh lining for added comfort. Kinetic Fitâ¢ Base removable contoured insole for flexible support and excellent underfoot comfort. EVA wedge midsole with wrapped leather. Molded nylon arch shank for comfortable support and stability. M Selectâ¢ GRIP outsole tunes each outsole with durable traction that grips when and where you need it. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 3 4 in Weight: 12 oz Shaft: 4 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.