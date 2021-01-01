From unique loom
Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Geometric Lattice Rug 10' x 16'2 Rectangle Multi/Blue
Advertisement
The Trellis Frieze Collection is a geometry lover's dream. With shapes intertwining and connecting, you can be sure that your rug will be a showstopper. A myriad of color options on different patterns will allow you to find what you need to seamlessly coordinate and complement the color scheme in your home.Features : Pile: PolypropyleneBacking: CottonWeave: Machine Woven (Power Loomed)Made In: TurkeyPile Height & Thickness: 1/3"Colors: Multi-Color, Blue, Ivory, Light Brown, Black, Light BlueEasy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed - underlay (rug pad) recommended to prevent slipping and slidingEasy to clean, follow instructions: As long as it's a short-pile, indoor rug, we recommend spot cleaning with resolve, and regular vacuuming is recommended - you can use a carpet cleaner (shampooer) but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the creaseSpecifications : Product Dimensions : (Size in FT) 10' 0 x 16' 2 ; (Size in CM) 305 x 493Product Weight : 59 lbs