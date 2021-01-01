Treeca Side Zip Pant in Plaid Good Wool

A fresh take on a Theory favorite, this Treeca pant is updated with a concealed side zip closure for a clean look. It's tailored in the same flattering, slim fit and crafted from Good Wool with a mélange plaid design. We are committed to making a positive impact on the people who wear our clothes, our industry, and our planet, beginning with our Good fabrics. Our women's Good Wool is made with premium merino wool that is traceable to the farm in Tasmania where it was responsibly grown and is consciously woven by the Tollegno 1900 mill in Italy.