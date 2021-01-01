Tree Shape Wood Coffee Tea Cup Rack Holder Mug Storage Stand Drinkware Shelf

Specifications:Durable and useful.Made of wood material, natural design.Easy to install and use.Suitable for putting ceramic cups, glasses, bottles, glasses, etc.Easy to clean, convenient for use.There are six brackets, can hang six cups.Item Name: Mug HolderMaterial: WoodFeatures: with 6 Hooks, Tree Shape, Easy to CleanSize: 34.5cm x 16cm x 16cm/13.58" x 6.3" x 6.3" (Approx.)Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:1 x Mug Holder