Tree Ring Abstract I by NW Art - Color: Black (149358Z-14)

Tree Ring Abstract I by NW Art is an intriguing piece that elevates a living space with natural beauty. Showcasing a tree's thumbprint printed in black and white for classic appeal, this snapshot taken by Ethan Harper is replicated in a giclÃ©e print with pigment-based archival inks. A selection of frame colors, print media and sizes allows for a custom look that seamlessly complements any established dÃ©cor. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Black.