NANA Tree of Life Mother's Pendant 1-12 Plain Bezel simulated Birthstones Sterling Silver Yellow Gold Plated Stone 4

The NANA Tree of Life Family Jewelry Pendant is an artistic interpretation of a Mother's Pendant. It has a hand made appeal and can be customized with up to 12 simulated Birthstones. It includes a 22" adjustable box chain - made in Italy.This dramatic pendant can be customized with up to 12 simulated Birthstones. If you personalize it with 4 simulated Birthstones, the balance of the stones (8) are white/clear Swarovski Pure Brilliance Zirconia. The design will always include 12 stones, your specific selections, then the balance in the white cz (unless you customize all 12 options).A gift of Family Jewelry is truly a gift of love. It celebrates the lives of those she loves.This pendant can be customized as a traditional Mother's Pendant - or create your own special design.Elegant gift packaging included.