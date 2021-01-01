From kirkland's
Tree of Life Canvas Art Print
With rich color and detail, our Tree of Life Canvas Art Print has both statement and expression. An artistic representation of seasonal change, this print will have a stately presence in your home. Art measures 54L x 1.5W x 27H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features a seasonal tree in four (4) color-changing quadrants Hues of red, brown, green, and blue Artist: Pam Coxwell Weight: 8.5 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .