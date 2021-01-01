From eddie bauer
Eddie Bauer Tree Farm 4-Piece Orange Graphic Flannel Queen Sheet Set
Slumber in comfort all night long between the sheets of an Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set. Available in a range of charming patterns and colors, there is a set that matches and enhances any bedroom decor. The approved process for finishing our quality flannel sheets is an 8-leveled brushing standard. The cotton yarns are woven, then brushed 3-times on the face and once on the back, the fabric is then colored and or printed and finished with 3-additional brush treatments on the face and 1-on the back. This process ensures a comfortable, very soft and cozy finish. Sheets are preshrunk and machine washable for easy care. Sets contain a fully elasticized fitted sheet to prevent slipping from your mattress and ensure a perfect fit. Twin sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (96 in. L x 66 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 39 in. W) and 1-pillowcase (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Full sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (96 in. L x 81 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 54 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Queen sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (102 in. L x 90 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80 in. L x 60 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). King sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (102 in. L x 108 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80 in. L x 78 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 40 in. W). Color: Orange.