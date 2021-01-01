From eddie bauer

Eddie Bauer Tree Farm 4-Piece Orange Graphic Flannel Queen Sheet Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Slumber in comfort all night long between the sheets of an Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Sheet Set. Available in a range of charming patterns and colors, there is a set that matches and enhances any bedroom decor. The approved process for finishing our quality flannel sheets is an 8-leveled brushing standard. The cotton yarns are woven, then brushed 3-times on the face and once on the back, the fabric is then colored and or printed and finished with 3-additional brush treatments on the face and 1-on the back. This process ensures a comfortable, very soft and cozy finish. Sheets are preshrunk and machine washable for easy care. Sets contain a fully elasticized fitted sheet to prevent slipping from your mattress and ensure a perfect fit. Twin sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (96 in. L x 66 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 39 in. W) and 1-pillowcase (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Full sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (96 in. L x 81 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 54 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Queen sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (102 in. L x 90 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80 in. L x 60 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). King sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (102 in. L x 108 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80 in. L x 78 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 40 in. W). Color: Orange.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com