From deconovo
Deconovo Treatment Panels Grommet Window Drapes Printed Plaid Pattern Curtain for Kitchen, 52x95 Inch, Blue
Advertisement
STURDY PATTERN CURTAIN DESIGN - Made of 100 percent high quality imported polyester fabric with printed geometric pattern. The back of the curtain has an extra layer for thermal insulation and blackout effect THERMAL INSULATED PANEL CURTAIN – Reduce heat during summer and block cold during winter offering you a fresh room all year long. Ideal for bedroom, living room, kitchen, hall, balcony windows or for office space ROOM DARKENING WINDOW CURTAINS – Prevent daylight from penetrating to your room, providing a more relaxing but slightly lighted indoor for those who are sensitive to sun. PACKAGE CONTENT - The package contains 2 pieces of grommet curtains, each panel measures 52Wx95L inches and is delivered with 8 anti-rust silver coated grommets. CARE INSTRUCTIONS – Easy to clean. This room curtain is machine washable at 86°F, on gentle cycle or hand washing. Do not bleach, do no tumble dry. Iron gently at low temperature settings.