Vibrant Life Treat Buddy Rubber Dinosaur Dog Toy, Color May Vary, Chew Level 5
Vibrant Life Treat Buddy Dinosaur Chewing Toy.Keep your pet engaged with the help of this Vibrant Life Treat Buddy Rubber Dinosaur Dog Toy. Carefully crafted by experts, it is made of highly durable rubber. This Vibrant Life dog toy is shaped like a cute dinosaur with bright colors. The inside of the dinosaur chew toy is hollow and can be filled with treats, so it entices your dog to play for longer periods. The toy also features a chew level of five, making it capable of withstanding a heavy amount of chewing pressure. Read a book, watch TV or simply relax while the dog is busy playing on their own. This toy also makes for a good way to keep a pet distracted while making or eating a meal. The bright blue color makes the Vibrant Life Treat Buddy Rubber Dinosaur Dog Toy easy to find on the floor when it gets misplaced.