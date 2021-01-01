Treasure Hunter Pirate - Metal Detector Gold Coin Chest T-Shirt

Are you a gold prospector or a gold miner? This gold digging shirt is for you! We love gold prospecting equipment and this gold panning shirt will look great with your sluice box or high banker. Makes a great gift for your gold prospecting club. You have a lot of gold prospecting equipment but you need this funny gold detecting shirt. Hit paydirt on your gold claim with this cute gold supplies shirt. Grab your pick and shovel and lets go treasure hunting and dont forget your metal detector! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem