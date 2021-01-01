From millwood pines
Traylor Triangle Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack
Advertisement
Features:TriangleElegant designTriangle shapeRustic styleProduct Type: HangingPrimary Material: MetalFinish: Grey/SilverPot Hooks Included: YesNumber of Pot Hooks: 6Detachable Hook: YesShelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Adjustable Shelves: NoChains Included: YesNumber of Chains Included: 2Lighting: NoBulb Included: Number of Lights: Wattage per Bulb: Power Source: Shape: Corner Pot Rack: NoStyle: RusticCountry of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseBulb Type: Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Light Direction: Spefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Overall dimensions: 17.5'' H x 35'' W x 20'' DProduct weight: 24 lbsOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 17.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 35Overall Depth - Front to Back: 20Overall Product Weight: 24Adjustable Hanging Length: YesMinimum Distance from Ceiling to Base of Rack: Maximum Distance from Ceiling to Base of Rack: Adjustable Width: NoMinimum Pot Rack Width: Maximum Pot Rack Width: Chain: YesChain Length: 12Shelves: YesShelf Height - Top to Bottom: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Hooks: YesHook Height: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Tools Needed for Assembly: Use a drill to mount into ceilingEstimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes