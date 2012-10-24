From kate & laurel all things decor
12" x 24" Travis Oval Wall Mirror Gold - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor
The Travis collection of sophisticated wall mirrors offers your home a new take on modern simplicity. Inspired by the bold geometry of contemporary design, the Travis wall mirror features a capsule-like, oval shape, produced with clean, sophisticated lines that arch at both ends. It's constructed with a sturdy, yet resilient, wooden material, with a lovely gold finish for the ultimate statement piece. The overall dimensions of this wall mirror are 12 inches wide by 24 inches high, making it the perfect size to stand out in multiples of two or three in a beautiful space. Or you can also hang it on its own to create an elegant focal point in any modern living room, entryway, or dining room. The Travis mirror also makes for a great bathroom mirror above a vanity or sink. Hanging a wall mirror expands your space by spreading light, thereby creating a more open, dimensional look. The Travis capsule mirror hangs both vertically and horizontally on your wall to blend into your decor seamlessly. Plus, it hangs in seconds with easy-to-use metal D-ring hangers attached to the back of the frame. Size: 12" x 24".