Nostalgic for a bygone era, the Travers Collection may have a simple form, but creates a dramatic style. The rustic, industrial inspired design features simple lamps enclosed in Clear Frosted Artisan Glass. The tinted glass is complemented by a smooth, hand-painted black finish. Extra–large glass shades house medium base bulbs offering an ample supply of light. These transitional fixtures work well with a variety of decors. Wall sconces are popularly used in halls, stairways, entries and foyers. The soft light of this fixture is perfect for accent lighting. Golden Lighting Travers 5.5-in W 1-Light Black Transitional Wall Sconce | 1405-1W BLK-CAG