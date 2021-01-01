From dionis
Dionis Travel Size Sugarberry Goat Milk Hand Cream
Travel Size Sugarberry Goat Milk Hand Cream - The Sugarberry Goat Milk Hand Cream by Dionis is a rich hand cream that will nourish and condition your skin without leaving a greasy residue. The formula is packed with natural goat milk that naturally contains vitamins and minerals that nourish and help retain skin moisture, making it ideal for those with dry, thirsty hands.Fragrance Description: A blend of tangy berries blended to delight your senses with sugar on top.All of Dionis' products are made with Goat Milk that is naturally enriched with vitamins & minerals, including protein, fat, iron, and vitamin A, B, C, D and E. These vitamins and minerals nourish your skin, while keeping you moisturized. They are not just good for your skin, they are good for you.Cruelty-freeParaben-freeMade with natural goat milkMade in the U.S.A.Travel-friendly container - Travel Size Sugarberry Goat Milk Hand Cream