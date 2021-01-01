From dermablend
Dermablend Travel Size Loose Setting Powder
Travel Size Loose Setting Powder - Dermablend Loose Setting Powder is the ultimate step to lock in makeup for up to 16 hours of smudge and transfer-resistant wear and mattify complexion. Benefits Formulated to flawlessly lock in Dermablend foundation and concealer for up to 16 hours of smudge and transfer-resistant wear with a matte finish Mattifies complexion with sheer translucence Weightless micronized powder is transparent upon application and suitable for all skin types Translucent powder can be used for baking, setting, and finishing Available in Cool Beige shade for enhancing cooler undertones, and Warm Saffron shade for enhancing warm undertones in deeper skin tones #1 dermatologist recommended coverage brand Skin Security Standards: Dermatologist tested for safety, non-comedogenic, sensitive skin tested, allergy tested, and PETA certified cruelty-free Formulated Without Fragrance Triclosan Phthalates Sodium lauryl sulfate Parabens Animal derived ingredients - Travel Size Loose Setting Powder