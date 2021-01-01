Hempz Travel Size Limited Edition Apple Cinnamon Shortbread Herbal Body Moisturizer

Travel Size Limited Edition Apple Cinnamon Shortbread Herbal Body Moisturizer - Hempz's Limited Edition Apple Cinnamon Shortbread Herbal Body Moisturizer helps you embrace the changing season, with the sweet scent of crisp apples and a hint of vanilla and cinnamon. This hydrating formula will delight your senses and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. Benefits Helps condition skin for a healthier look & feel Helps provide dramatic skin hydration & nourishment Paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, 100% vegan & THC-free Key Ingredients Vitamins A, C & E help protect skin from natural and environmentally triggered oxidants - Travel Size Limited Edition Apple Cinnamon Shortbread Herbal Body Moisturizer